updated: 5/23/2017 11:16 PM

Police: Woodridge husband shot pregnant wife before killing himself

  • A Woodridge police car sits outside an apartment building on the 7700 block of Fox Drive, where a husband and wife were found shot to death late Monday. The DuPage County coroner's office was conducting autopsies on the victims Tuesday.

    Marie Wilson | Staff Photographer

  • Autopsies were being conducted Tuesday afternoon on a husband and wife found dead after a shooting at an apartment in Woodridge, police said.

    Marie Wilson | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 

Woodridge police have identified the husband and pregnant wife killed in an apparent murder-suicide Monday.

Police believe 32-year-old Shedrick Pryor shot and killed his wife, 24-year-old April Pryor, before turning the gun on himself, according to a news release posted to the Woodridge Police Department Facebook page Tuesday evening. April Pryor was seven months pregnant. The baby did not survive, police said.

Police and the DuPage County coroner's and state's attorney's offices are investigating.

Neighbors reported hearing shots fired just before midnight Monday from an apartment on the 7700 block of Fox Drive, near Route 53, south of 75th Street. Cunningham said the woman who was killed moved to the apartment, which is rented by a family member, several days ago after a domestic dispute with her husband.

Police and paramedics responding to the scene found the husband and wife in the living room with fatal gunshot wounds. A second female was found in the back of the house with a nonfatal gunshot wound and was taken to a local trauma center, where she remained in critical condition Wednesday evening, officials said.

Shedrick and April Pryor lived together in Bellwood.

Shedrick Pryor went to the Woodridge apartment with a handgun at 11:57 p.m. Monday and forced his way inside, according to the news release.

During an argument that followed, Shedrick shot April and the other victim, then himself, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

• Katie Smith contributed to this report

