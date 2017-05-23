Police: Husband, wife dead in Woodridge apartment shooting

Two people are dead and a third is in critical condition after a shooting late Monday at an apartment in Woodridge, police said Tuesday.

The dead are a husband and wife, while the injured victim has been identified only as an adult woman, Woodridge Police Chief Brian Cunningham said. No children were injured.

Neighbors reported hearing shots fired just before midnight Monday from an apartment on the 7700 block of Fox Drive, near Route 53 south of 75th Street. Cunningham said the woman who was killed relocated to the apartment, which is rented by a family member, several days ago after a dispute with her husband.

Police and paramedics responding to the scene found the husband and wife in the living room with fatal gunshot wounds and the other woman in the rear of the residence. The injured woman was taken to a nearby trauma center, where police said Tuesday that she is in critical condition.

Police said they found a handgun at the scene and they are continuing a forensic investigation of the shooting. The public is not believed to be in danger from what Cunningham described as a domestic situation.

Cunningham said the DuPage County coroner's office is conducting autopsies Tuesday on the husband and wife. Once the autopsies are complete, he said his department will release their identities.