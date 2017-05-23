Police: Des Plaines boy accidentally shot by his younger brother has died

A 15-year-old Des Plaines teen who was accidentally shot in the face by his 10-year-old brother has died, Des Plaines police announced Tuesday afternoon.

About 10:55 a.m. Saturday, police and fire department personnel responded to a residence in the 2100 block of David Drive on a report of a possible gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Lutheran General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died on Monday from those injuries, police said in a news release.

The accident is under investigation and no names or further information is being released by police at this time. No charges have been filed.