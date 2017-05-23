Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/23/2017 5:54 PM

Palatine planning to debut new village website

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Palatine is getting ready to flip the switch on a new, more user-friendly website. This is an example of the new home page shown at a village council meeting.

      Palatine is getting ready to flip the switch on a new, more user-friendly website. This is an example of the new home page shown at a village council meeting.
    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

Palatine is preparing to flip the switch on a new, more user-friendly website.

Officials said the current website was last updated in 2010 and is not doing a good job for the many visitors seeking information with mobile devices. Palatine also plans to introduce a village Facebook page.

Deputy Village Manager Mike Jacobs said the revamped website will be crisper and configured for mobile devices. It'll feature an easy-to-use search box at the top of the home page.

"We're trying our best to get information out to the public," Jacobs told the village council at its most recent meeting last week.

Jacobs said another feature will be a "How Do I" drop-down area that also will be at the top of the screen. That section will allow visitors to seek information about typical village business they might want to conduct.

"Everyone has their own things they're looking for," Jacobs said.

Village Manager Reid Ottesen said officials will strive to have the most current information possible on the revamped website, which is expected to debut by month's end.

Council members last October approved a $42,371 contract with Kansas-based CivicPlus for the website work and an online village human resources recruiting application. CivicPlus specializes in web design and software for local government.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account