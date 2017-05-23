Breaking News Bar
 
NAMI Northwest Suburban honors longtime volunteer

Submitted by NAMI Northwest Suburban

Dawn Tremblay of Palatine worked to create opportunities for individuals living with severe mental illness to have social and recreational experiences so necessary to their recovery process.

To honor Tremblay, who passed away recently after a very difficult illness from esophageal cancer, a scholarship is being put in place by NAMI Northwest Suburban to offer community members working on mental health recovery an amount of up to $250 each per year to assist them with paying for a class or activity they desire to participate in.

The scholarship will be named the Dawn Tremblay Educational and Enrichment Scholarship. Individuals must be a member of NAMI or nominated by a family member or friend who is a member of NAMI.

Tremblay organized monthly outings over the last five years for the Fun at One group funded by three local NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) affiliates: NAMI Northwest Suburban, NAMI Barrington Area, and NAMI Schaumburg Area.

NAMI is a national grass-roots organization started more than 40 years ago by families who wanted to support each other's needs in helping better the lives of their loved ones living with mental illness.

The Fun at One group meets the fourth Sunday of most months to enjoy socializing at local recreational locations such as movies, bowling, restaurants, miniature golf, nature centers and even Schaumburg Boomers baseball games. Fees are funded by NAMI and the outings are open to all adult community members working toward mental health recovery.

Tremblay's warm and caring involvement in facilitating these outings will be remembered by many. Her husband, Terry; son Kyle; daughter Dinae Petrunic and family; and brother Paul Susec with his family, all speak of Tremblay's strength in fighting for others' needs throughout her life.

Paul Susec portrayed his sister in these words: "Dawn was a lot of things to a lot of people, but most of all Dawn was a giver, a helper. She took care of others. She gave so much of herself to others and never asked for anything in return."

Another yearly event that Tremblay and her family helped out with was the annual NAMI Northwest Suburban Picnic. The picnic is open to all Fun at One participants, their family and friends and community members supporting mental health. This year's picnic will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Palatine Hills Golf Course Picnic Shelter on Northwest Highway in Palatine.

For information on the scholarship, picnic or any NAMI activities or support services, visit www.naminorthwestsuburban.org or call (847) 899-0195.

