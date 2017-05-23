DuPage deputies mum on Downers Grove-area shooting

DuPage County sheriff's deputies said Tuesday they are continuing to investigate a Monday afternoon shooting on the 2300 block of Maple Avenue near Downers Grove.

The victim was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he was listed in stable condition.

Authorities said the shooting was not random and the victim was targeted by an acquaintance.

The suspect fled the area, police said, and they do not believe residents are in danger.

Police said they will not provide further details while the investigation continues.