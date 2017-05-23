Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 5/23/2017 2:59 PM

DuPage deputies mum on Downers Grove-area shooting

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

DuPage County sheriff's deputies said Tuesday they are continuing to investigate a Monday afternoon shooting on the 2300 block of Maple Avenue near Downers Grove.

The victim was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he was listed in stable condition.

Authorities said the shooting was not random and the victim was targeted by an acquaintance.

The suspect fled the area, police said, and they do not believe residents are in danger.

Police said they will not provide further details while the investigation continues.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account