Antioch man killed in crash with school bus in Wisconsin

hello

An Antioch man was killed Friday when his van rear-ended a school bus in Trevor, Wisconsin, authorities said.

Peter Thomas Marsalek, 21, was driving a Ford Econoline van in the 24500 block of Highway C just after 7 a.m. when the van hit a westbound Doudman Transport bus after the bus stopped to pick up a student, the Kenosha County sheriff's department said in a news release.

The student who was picked up had just sat down for his ride to Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake when the bus was hit. Immediate reports indicated no students were injured, but three students were later taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Marsalek was the lone occupant of the van and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Authorities said there is no indication alcohol was a factor in the crash.

According to his obituary, Marsalek attended St. Peter Grade School and was a graduate of Antioch Community High School.

He was an avid duck hunter and was working as a tile setter.

Visitation for Marsalek is 3 to 9 p.m. Friday at St. Peter Church, 557 Lake St., Antioch. His funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.