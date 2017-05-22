Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 5/22/2017 1:08 PM

Student killed by hammer throw wasn't paying attention

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WHEATON, Ill. -- An investigation has determined that a suburban Chicago college student was not paying attention to the hammer throw at a track and field meet last month when he was struck and killed by an errant throw.

The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2qI6F6v ) reports that Wheaton Police Detective Andrew Unlir says Ethan Roser was watching two other volunteers playing with a stick during warmups of the April 22 event at Wheaton College rather than focusing on the hammer throw as he had been instructed.

Uhlir says that Roser had finished his shift marking where the throws landed but had stayed to cover another volunteer when he was hit by the hammer - a steel wire attached to a heavy metal ball.

The 19-year-old Roser was a freshman transfer from the Cincinnati area.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account