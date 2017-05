Man stable after being shot near Downers Grove

A man was shot in an unincorporated area near Downers Grove Monday afternoon, and police continue to investigate.

The shooting happened at about 2:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Maple Avenue, the DuPage County sheriff's office said in a news release. The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.