Man shot, killed in Elk Grove Village

A person was shot in the neck and found dead Sunday in Elk Grove Village, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

The person, who has not been identified pending notification of kin, was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Devon Avenue, coroner's officials said.

The death has been ruled a homicide. Elk Grove Village police have not released any details on the shooting.