Des Plaines teen accidentally shot in face by younger sibling

A 15-year-old Des Plaines teen is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being accidentally shot in the face Saturday by a 10-year-old sibling, police said Monday.

The injured boy was discovered about 10:55 a.m. Saturday by officers and first responders called to a home in the 2100 block of David Drive in response to reports of a possible gunshot wound. He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for treatment.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time. Police did not release the names of those involved or any additional details.