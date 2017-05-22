Demolition done at site of future Lake Zurich gas station

Trees and buildings that once stood on the intersection of Rand and Old Rand roads in Lake Zurich have been felled, as work on a new gas station, day care center and retail building is on track for completion in October.

John Alan Sfire, the head of Lake Zurich-based developer Fidelity Group, said progress has been slowed by the rainy weather recently, but so far work is going to plan.

The project was approved by the Lake Zurich village board in March. Part of the approval process included Sfire and his team meeting with residents of the adjacent Sparrow Ridge subdivision who had concerns about the project, including noise and the loss of trees.

In clearing the site, developers removed several trees but none located within 25 feet of the homeowners' property. Dozens more large trees will be added to create a buffer between the new buildings and the subdivision, according to the plan.

"So far everybody seems to be happy and everything's going to plan," Sfire said.

In addition to clearing trees, Fidelity Group also demolished three homes on the 5-acre site.

The new development on the south side of South Rand Road, east of the Deerpath Commons strip mall, will feature three buildings: a Murphy USA gas station, a day care center and a 10,850-square-foot retail building. Sfire said he's received interest from businesses wanting to lease space in the retail building, but declined further comment until the work is further along.

Sfire said it is Fidelity Group's 30th anniversary this year and they've spent most of that time working in Lake Zurich.

"I live here, my kids grew up here, I coach Little League Baseball here," Sfire said. "We're ingrained in Lake Zurich."