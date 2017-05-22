Bartlett police plan summer outreach

The Bartlett Police Department invites residents to participate in its free mobile outreach program this summer. Officers will be visiting different neighborhoods in their state-of-the-art mobile command center vehicle.

Residents will have an opportunity to meet and interact with the detectives, patrol, bike team, directed patrol team, support services and records clerks to share information and build positive police-community relationships in their neighborhoods.

The times and locations are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Bartlett Community Center; 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Bartlett Lake Apartments; 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at St. Peter Damien Church; 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Ruzicka Park; and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in the Woodland Hills subdivision.

Please contact Sgt. Kyle Rybaski at (630) 837-0846 for more information.