ECC confers degrees, certificates on graduates

The Elgin Community College afternoon commencement ceremony was held for 178 students awarded university transfer degrees. Courtesy elgin community college

Patrick Stewart, a culinary arts professor at Elgin Community College, spoke at the school's graduation ceremony Saturday morning. Courtesy elgin community college

Nicolle Omiotek was the student speaker at the Elgin Community College afternoon commencement ceremony. Courtesy elgin community college

April Dutcher, who earned a physical therapist assistant degree from Elgin Community College, addressed her graduating class Saturday morning. Courtesy elgin community college

Elgin Community College held two graduation ceremonies Saturday for a total of 389 graduates. This was at the morning ceremony. Courtesy elgin community college

Elgin Community College President David Sam hands out diplomas at the first of two graduating ceremonies Saturday morning. Courtesy elgin community college

Elgin Community College awarded degrees and certificates to 389 graduates during two commencement ceremonies Saturday.

The first ceremony for 211 graduates of various career and technical programs -- associate of applied science degrees, vocational specialist and basic vocational specialist certificates -- was held at 10 a.m. Chef Patrick Stewart, assistant professor of culinary arts and hospitality and the full-time faculty Orrin G. Thompson Teaching Excellence Award winner, was the speaker.

A 2 p.m. ceremony was held for 178 students awarded university transfer degrees -- associate degrees in arts, science, fine arts-visual art emphasis, fine arts-music performance emphasis, engineering science and liberal studies. Soma Chattopadhyay, science unit adjunct and the part-time faculty Orrin G. Thompson Teaching Excellence Award winner, was the speaker.

April Dutcher and Nicolle Omiotek were the student speakers and ECC President David Sam gave the commencement address at both ceremonies.

A separate graduation ceremony honoring students getting their high school equivalency certificate was held Friday. Student Ashlei Nordmeyer gave the speech.