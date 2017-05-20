ECC confers degrees, certificates on graduates

Elgin Community College awarded degrees and certificates to 389 graduates during two commencement ceremonies Saturday.
The first ceremony for 211 graduates of various career and technical programs -- associate of applied science degrees, vocational specialist and basic vocational specialist certificates -- was held at 10 a.m. Chef Patrick Stewart, assistant professor of culinary arts and hospitality and the full-time faculty Orrin G. Thompson Teaching Excellence Award winner, was the speaker.
A 2 p.m. ceremony was held for 178 students awarded university transfer degrees -- associate degrees in arts, science, fine arts-visual art emphasis, fine arts-music performance emphasis, engineering science and liberal studies. Soma Chattopadhyay, science unit adjunct and the part-time faculty Orrin G. Thompson Teaching Excellence Award winner, was the speaker.
April Dutcher and Nicolle Omiotek were the student speakers and ECC President David Sam gave the commencement address at both ceremonies.
A separate graduation ceremony honoring students getting their high school equivalency certificate was held Friday. Student Ashlei Nordmeyer gave the speech.