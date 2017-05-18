Breaking News Bar
 
Willowbrook teen charged in hit-and-run that killed Westmont man

  • Marlon K. Myles

Daily Herald report

A Willowbrook teen has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a Westmont man after a crash that injured four others late Wednesday night.

Marlon K. Myles, 19, of the 16W500 block of Honeysuckle Rose Lane, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death after the crash that happened at 11:40 p.m. at Route 83 and Mockingbird Lane, sheriff's officials said.

A silver Nissan carrying Abin Mathew, 26, of Westmont, and four others was traveling south on Route 83 just before midnight when a red- or maroon-colored vehicle driven by Myles pulled out from Mockingbird Lane, causing the two vehicles to collide, police said.

After the crash, Myles fled, officials said.

Mathew was pronounced dead at the scene. The DuPage coroner's office set his preliminary cause of death as multiple blunt force traumas. The four injured people were taken to area hospitals.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information to call the sheriff's office at (630) 407-2400.

