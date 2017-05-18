U-46 seeks businesses, professionals for career expo

Volunteer businesses and professionals are sought for Elgin Area School District U-46's annual career expo in October. Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

Elgin Area School District U-46 is seeking local businesses and professionals from the 11 communities it serves to help guide students onto the right career path at the district's third annual curriculum and career expo in October.

Two June informational meetings are set for those interested in participating in the Oct. 14 "Explore 2017: A Community, Curriculum, and Career Expo" at Elgin Community College.

During the meetings, district officials will explain how volunteers can demonstrate an occupation and related skills to U-46 middle and high school students and their families, or provide support services for the expo. Professionals from all sectors of the workforce are invited to participate and provide interactive demonstrations or engaging displays.

Several hundred students attended last year's expo organized by the Alignment Collaborative for Education and the U-46 Citizens' Advisory Council.

"The expo will give middle school and high school students exposure to the many and varied career pathways they can pursue in our region," U-46 CEO Tony Sanders said. "They'll learn how their academic choices can prepare them for both college and career."

The first of two 90-minute informational sessions is 9 a.m. June 13 on the fourth floor of the Advocate Sherman Hospital Medical Office Building, 1435 N. Randall Road, Elgin. For questions call Ruby Marrufo at (224) 227-7575 or (224) 227-7534 or visit Align4edu.org.

The second meeting is 3 to 4:30 p.m. June 22 at the Bartlett Public Library, 800 S. Bartlett Road.

Past expo participants have included representatives of careers in medicine, engineering, the arts, the military, and fire and police service.

Volunteers also are needed as hospitality ambassadors to provide support services.

U-46 counselors will help students make the educational connection between classroom lessons and a potential career.

"Our region's economic future depends on our ability to support and groom our future talent," said Peter Sikorski, vice chair of Alignment and chief financial officer of Get Fresh Produce. "Explore 2017 will help students develop a vision for their future career and the steps needed to get there."