Body of missing Villa Park boy found in Des Plaines River

The search for a missing Villa Park teen who jumped from a bridge into the Des Plaines River ended Thursday with the discovery of the boy's body in the river in Thatcher Woods near Melrose Park.

The Cook County Sheriff's office said authorities found 16-year-old Cameron Sanders' body about 10:25 a.m. roughly 150 yards from where he had jumped off the Rainbow Bridge between First Avenue and Thatcher near Division Street.

The sheriff's office is continuing its investigation.

Cameron was with about a dozen other teens Saturday afternoon at the railroad bridge when he jumped into the water and didn't resurface, authorities said. Police searched the area with sonar boats, helicopters, search dogs and officers on foot, but by Sunday morning considered the effort a recovery mission.

Family members said Cameron didn't know how to swim and they believed he jumped in the river as a result of peer pressure.

Authorities said the bridge does not have any fencing and they declared it extremely dangerous.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart already has called on the Canadian National Railway, which owns the bridge, to secure it by adding fencing and posting warning signs.