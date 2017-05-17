Why suburban cops want to register security cameras

Another example of the value of surveillance cameras came to the fore this week: A man is in custody Tuesday in connection with a video-recorded attack that injured a female security guard outside a condo high-rise in Chicago.

The video shows a man throwing a vicious right cross to the guard early Sunday. No charges were filed as of Tuesday evening; Chicago police would not say whether charges would be filed by night's end. A family friend of the man apologized publicly on his behalf.

The widely circulated footage was recorded on a private security camera and provided a clear view of the attack. The development in the case comes as more suburban police departments ask property owners to share details about their surveillance cameras even before a crime.

Elmhurst officials last week announced plans to build a voluntary database of private surveillance cameras that capture public areas. Police are requesting that residents and business owners fill out an online form with specifics about the number of devices at a location and the camera views.

Police did not immediately return a message Tuesday seeking comment about the video-sharing campaign. Businesses and homeowners can unsubscribe at any time and their registration information will be kept confidential, a statement from city officials read.

"This partnership would not be intended for active or live-feed surveillance, or for monitoring neighborhood activity -- the police department will never have remote access to any private video systems," the statement read. "The program would be used strictly with owners' permission and cooperation, allowing the police department to view footage upon request for possible evidence relating to a specific criminal act in an ongoing investigation."

Such a concept was launched by Elgin police in 2013, when it became one of the first suburban departments to adopt a similar measure. Lt. Jim Bisceglie said the number of participants can vary, but typically at least 100 businesses and residents have registered their cameras. The database lets investigators know where they may be potential evidence in the event crime occurs nearby, Bisceglie said.

In Aurora, a September weekend crime spree that included the shooting of two people prompted police to encourage residents to notify them of the make and model of their security system and descriptions of their recorded areas. It didn't immediately solve the crimes, but police noted the average person might not appreciate all the camera records.

"Things that might seem insignificant to people who are not investigators or police" may help piece together what happened, Sgt. Matt Thomas said at the time.