Early morning fire destroys South Elgin home, damages house next door

A Wednesday morning fire destroyed a South Elgin home after firefighters from more than a dozen departments fought the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

South Elgin firefighters were called to a home in the 600 block of Fairview Lane about 3:34 a.m., Assistant Fire Chief Steve Wascher said. The garage and two vehicles in the driveway were fully engulfed in flames, he said, and the fire was moving into the main body of the two-story house when firefighters arrived.

A couple, their adult son and a dog were able to safely evacuate the residence.

Firefighters from 13 other departments arrived and battled the blaze until it was largely under control about 5:30 a.m., South Elgin fire Capt. Matt Starr said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it appears to have originated in the garage, Wascher said. A gas meter broke during the blaze, he said, and some oxygen tanks used by one of the residents for medical purposes exploded inside the home.

The fire also spread to a neighboring home to the north, damaging its siding and attic, Wascher said. The couple who live there were able to get out safely but will likely be displaced "for some time," he said.

Khyla Montgomery, who lives in the home south of where the fire originated, said she woke up to what sounded like an explosion. There was another loud "boom" after she ran outside to make sure her neighbors had gotten out safely, she said.

The residents told Montgomery they were able to evacuate and call 911 after they heard their smoke alarm going off.

"They're pretty shaken up," she said. "They lost everything."

Residents of both homes are staying with relatives, Wascher said.

Nicor Gas crews shut down a line just before 9 a.m., allowing crews to finish extinguishing the fire, Wascher said. Firefighters from the South Elgin and Countryside Fire Protection District remained at the scene to investigate.

• Daily Herald staff writers Lee Filas and Chacour Koop contributed to this story.