Bond set at $2 million for Palatine man charged with child porn

Bond was set at $2 million Wednesday for a Palatine man charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Gregory Polinsky, 56, of the 1500 block of Winslowe Drive, made an initial bond court appearance Wednesday at the Rolling Meadows courthouse before Judge Joseph Cataldo.

Polinsky was arrested at his apartment Tuesday morning by police executing a search warrant. Palatine police, with the assistance of the Cook County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, found seven computers -- one of which was running in his bedroom, according to a police news release. Authorities said that computer was powered on and actively downloading child pornography.

All of the computers were collected and brought back to the Palatine Police Department for further evidence processing.

Upon questioning by investigators, Polinsky admitted to using a software program to search for pornographic images of children 5 to 10 years old and downloading the images to his computer, police said.

Polinsky is due in court again June 8.