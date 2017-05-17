Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/17/2017 5:13 PM

Bond set at $2 million for Palatine man charged with child porn

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Gregory Polinsky

    Gregory Polinsky

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

Bond was set at $2 million Wednesday for a Palatine man charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Gregory Polinsky, 56, of the 1500 block of Winslowe Drive, made an initial bond court appearance Wednesday at the Rolling Meadows courthouse before Judge Joseph Cataldo.

Polinsky was arrested at his apartment Tuesday morning by police executing a search warrant. Palatine police, with the assistance of the Cook County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, found seven computers -- one of which was running in his bedroom, according to a police news release. Authorities said that computer was powered on and actively downloading child pornography.

All of the computers were collected and brought back to the Palatine Police Department for further evidence processing.

Upon questioning by investigators, Polinsky admitted to using a software program to search for pornographic images of children 5 to 10 years old and downloading the images to his computer, police said.

Polinsky is due in court again June 8.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account