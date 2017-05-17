2 in custody after West Dundee shooting

This story has been updated to correct the location of the shooting.

Police have arrested two people after a shooting involving a federal drug task force Wednesday in West Dundee, officials say.

The shooting happened on Route 72 west of Sleepy Hollow Road, police said. There is no danger to the public, police said.

The road was closed while officers investigate the area.

Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security Investigations were helping in a drug investigation, according to a Village of West Dundee Facebook post. Shots were fired when officers tried to arrest the two people at Route 72 and Sleepy Hollow Road in West Dundee.

One suspect is being treated at a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and the other suspect is in custody. No officers were injured.

The shooting is being investigated by the Illinois State Police and West Dundee police. A handgun was recovered at the scene, and both suspects are facing charges in Kane County, according to the Facebook post.

No further details about the investigation or the suspects were available.

Sleepy Hollow resident Jessica DiNuzzo said she was on her way to work about 6:40 p.m. when she heard five gunshots and saw a gold sport utility vehicle driving in the wrong lane of traffic on Route 72.

"At that point I observed gunshots in the windshield and the driver carelessly driving with the unmarked vehicles behind," DiNuzzo said. "(The driver) made eye contact with me as he drove past me going about 5 mph with lots of unmarked vehicles following, and I could not tell from my angle if he was injured."

DiNuzzo said she saw only one person in the car, which was beginning to veer toward a ditch on the side of the road.

"I pulled over around the block to catch a breath and I wound up directly behind the field where they were approaching the vehicle, which then I realized, if that guy runs, he would be running right into my car," DiNuzzo said. "I threw my car in reverse and drove farther into the neighborhood."