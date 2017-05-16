Search continues for Villa Park teen who jumped into Des Plaines River

The search resumed Tuesday for a missing Villa Park teenager who jumped from a bridge into the Des Plaines River.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office deployed sonar boats, helicopters, search dogs and searchers on foot to find 16-year-old Cameron Sanders. The search effort is located at West Belmont Avenue and North River Road near Franklin Park, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.

Sanders was with about a dozen other teenagers Saturday afternoon at a railroad bridge in Thatcher Woods near Melrose Park when he jumped into the water and didn't resurface, police said. By Sunday morning, officials considered the effort a recovery mission to find the boy's body, ABC 7 reported.

Family members told ABC 7 Sanders didn't know how to swim, and they believe he jumped in the river as a result of peer pressure.

"It's devastating. Frustrating. We actually just want closure. I just want to see my brother one more time, even if we do have that bad outcome," Cameron's sister, Jerika Sanders, told ABC 7.

The bridge is commonly called "Rainbow Bridge" and does not have any fencing, authorities said. Authorities described the bridge as extremely hazardous.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart called on the Canadian National Railway, which owns the bridge, to secure the bridge by including fencing and posting signage.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the search effort can call (847) 635-1188.