Lake Zurich wants residents' opinions on village

In 2015, 94 percent of surveyed Lake Zurich residents rated the village as an excellent or good place to live, and 96 percent reported an overall feeling of safety.

This summer, village officials are sending out another survey with hopes of similarly positive results to those and other questions.

Lake Zurich is partnering with Boulder, Colorado-based National Research Center Inc. to send 1,500 households a version of their National Citizen Survey with questions specific to village residents.

Mayor Tom Poynton said in an announcement of the survey that it is important residents fill it out and return it because only a sampling of households are being included.

"The results will be rich in valuable data and very relevant to the village board of trustees in future decision making," Poynton said. "This survey will provide a data-based picture of community desires and perspectives."

Two years ago the village asked residents how they felt about transitioning to a Lake Michigan public water source, something just 49 percent supported.

Of the 512 respondents in 2015, 66 percent said they'd be willing to pay higher taxes to keep snow plowing and ice removal at a high level, but only 30 percent would fork over more toward public beaches, and just 14 percent were willing to accept higher taxes to help pay for special events.

This year's survey will ask residents about downtown redevelopment efforts, the role of local government, and why families choose to make Lake Zurich home.

Village Manager Ray Keller said the survey reflects officials' ongoing investment in community engagement.

"It's a great way to check in on how well we're doing and to suggest areas that we can improve upon," Keller said. "By doing it every other year, we'll be able to track progress over time, as well as evolving priorities and expectations."