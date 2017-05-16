Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/16/2017 5:04 PM

Hoffman Estates sets own marijuana fines

Daily Herald report

Hoffman Estates officials have made the possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia a local offense, carrying a fine of $150 to $750 payable to the village.

Police Chief Ted Bos recommended the local law in response to a change in Illinois' Cannabis Control Act last summer.

Under the state's policy change, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana is a civil violation carrying a fine of $100 to $200, while possession of 10 to 30 grams is a misdemeanor.

The intended purpose of that change was to keep nonviolent drug offenders in possession of low levels of marijuana and related paraphernalia out of the criminal justice system.

Hoffman Estates will adjudicate violations of its new local law itself, with the full amount of the fines going directly to the village.

