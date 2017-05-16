Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 5/16/2017 4:59 PM

Buffalo Grove opts out of Cook County minimum wage law

There was no fanfare and almost no discussion as Buffalo Grove trustees voted Monday to opt out of Cook County's minimum-wage and sick leave requirements.

The item was originally included on the consent agenda, but Trustee Jeffrey Berman had the item pulled off for public discussion, although it had been previously discussed at a committee of the whole meeting. The village opted out of the county requirements, which would mandate increases in the minimum wage for businesses, as well as require sick leave based on time of service.

Community Development Director Christopher Stilling said the requirements would create problems for Buffalo Grove because it is located in two counties, Cook and Lake, and is surrounded by communities that have already chosen to opt out.

He said the majority of Buffalo Grove's businesses are in the Lake County portion of the village. Many of the Cook businesses are located near similar businesses in Lake, a situation creating a competitive disadvantage.

Berman said that the issue must be addressed at the federal level or statewide so there is uniformity, rather than regulatory conflicts that pit one business against another on an unlevel playing field.

"The issue before the board ... has very little to do with the merits of the arguments made by those who are advocating for or against higher minimum-wages or other forms of mandated employee benefits," he said, adding that "the piecemeal mandates imposed by the Cook ordinances, if allowed to take effect in Buffalo Grove, would place certain of our local businesses at a competitive disadvantage, as compared with other businesses located in our own community."

