Second Democrat announces bid to unseat Hultgren

hello

Jim Walz is convinced this time it will be different. This time he has a full campaign team in place. This time the progressive residents of the 14th Congressional District are already showing they are fired up enough to demonstrate nearly every week outside of Republican Randy Hultgren's Campton Hills office.

Now all Walz has to do is convince the approximately 63,000 more people who voted for Hultgren last November.

Walz announced a second run for the 14th Congressional District seat to an audience of about 50 people who turned out for the Progressives of Kane County May meeting. Walz's three-pronged message includes having a member in Congress who represents the progressive residents of the district, protecting the environment and pushing the country toward single-payer, universal health care.

Walz called the Republican health care plan to replace Obamacare a "disastrous piece of legislation." Echoing his previous campaign, Walz pledged to push legislation that will allow for better negotiation of drug care prices, the import of drugs from other countries and a lower age to qualify for Medicare benefits. Placing more people into Medicare will create jobs, Walz said, by allowing people who are ready to retire but maintaining employment just to have health insurance, another path to coverage.

"Health care is a right and not a privilege," Walz said to applause.

Walz also pledged to sponsor legislation promoting all forms of renewable energy and to fight against the idea that corporations are people and campaign donations are a form of free speech.

To earn a rematch with Hultgren, Walz will first have to survive a Democratic primary. Batavia resident and Democrat Victor Swanson announced his run for the 14th Congressional District at the end of April. Walz, who defeated two opponents in a Democratic primary in his first run, said he will focus his campaign on defeating Hultgren rather than opposing Swanson.

"We need to get Randy Hultgren out of office," Walz said.