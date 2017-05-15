No one injured in house fire near Lake Zurich

No one was injured Monday afternoon after fire engulfed a garage and part of a home on the 25500 block of North Somerset Court near Lake Zurich, authorities said.

Nineteen fire departments worked together to extinguish the blaze, which was reported about 1:13 p.m. Damage was mostly contained to the home's attached garage. The fire was considered under control at 2:13 p.m., less than an hour after the first crews arrived at the scene at about 1:21 p.m.

In addition to the fire departments that helped, the Lake County Sheriff's Office provided traffic and crowd control at the scene.

The house that caught fire was in unincorporated Lake County near Lake Zurich. The Lake County Building and Zoning Authority is still determining if the residence is habitable.