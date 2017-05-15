Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/15/2017 5:04 PM

No one injured in house fire near Lake Zurich

  • play this video Fire damages Lake Zurich home

    Video: Fire damages Lake Zurich home

  • Firefighters work to extinguish a fire that engulfed a portion of a Lake Zurich-area home Monday. The fire was mostly contained to the garage area and no injuries were reported

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Firefighters from Palatine and several other suburbs responded Monday afternoon to a fire that severely damaged a home near Lake Zurich. No injuries were reported.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Firefighters put water onto a fire that damaged a Lake Zurich-area home Monday afternoon. Nineteen suburban fire departments responded to the fire.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • A fire destroyed the garage of a home in the 25500 block of North Somerset Court near Lake Zurich on Monday. No injuries were reported.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

No one was injured Monday afternoon after fire engulfed a garage and part of a home on the 25500 block of North Somerset Court near Lake Zurich, authorities said.

Nineteen fire departments worked together to extinguish the blaze, which was reported about 1:13 p.m. Damage was mostly contained to the home's attached garage. The fire was considered under control at 2:13 p.m., less than an hour after the first crews arrived at the scene at about 1:21 p.m.

In addition to the fire departments that helped, the Lake County Sheriff's Office provided traffic and crowd control at the scene.

The house that caught fire was in unincorporated Lake County near Lake Zurich. The Lake County Building and Zoning Authority is still determining if the residence is habitable.

