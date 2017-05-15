Autopsy Tuesday for Hampshire teen killed in weekend crash

An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday and toxicology results are pending on a Hampshire teen who died Saturday night after a car crash on Randall Road.

The 17-year-old was identified as Patryck Stanley, a junior at Hampshire High School, according to the Kane County coroner's office.

The crash, which injured three other people, occurred about 7:27 p.m. near Randall and South Street, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation determined a Nissan Altima, driven by Stanley, was heading north on Randall Road when it crossed the centerline and hit a Pontiac heading south. The Nissan continued north in the southbound lane and collided with a Dodge Grand Caravan before leaving the roadway and stopping on the west side of Randall, Elgin police said Sunday.

A passenger in the Nissan, a 15-year-old from Carpentersville, was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with nonlife-threatening injuries and later released. The 30-year-old Elgin woman driving the Dodge and her 67-year-old passenger were taken to Sherman with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The 21-year-old driver of the Pontiac was not injured.