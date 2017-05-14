Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 5/14/2017 9:17 PM

Team from Buffalo Grove school wins national quiz bowl tournament

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • An academic team from Aptakisic Junior High School in Buffalo Grove won the national title at a quiz bowl tournament in Dallas over the weekend. From left, coach Barry Love stands with eighth-grade students Ram Potham, David Lee, captain Arjun Nageswaran and Daniel Ding, as well as National Academic Quiz Tournaments President R. Robert Hentzel, back.

    An academic team from Aptakisic Junior High School in Buffalo Grove won the national title at a quiz bowl tournament in Dallas over the weekend. From left, coach Barry Love stands with eighth-grade students Ram Potham, David Lee, captain Arjun Nageswaran and Daniel Ding, as well as National Academic Quiz Tournaments President R. Robert Hentzel, back.
    Courtesy of the National Academic Quiz Tournaments

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 

An academic team from Aptakisic Junior High School in Buffalo Grove won the championship title at a national quiz bowl tournament over the weekend in Dallas.

The group was among 160 teams from schools in 23 states competing in the seventh annual Middle School National Championship Tournament, hosted by the National Academic Quiz Tournaments, according to a news release.

In their first nationals appearance, Aptakisic students made it to the championship game, where they beat out a team from Mounds Park Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota

"They never quit," coach Barry Love said in a statement. "They (all) showed great resiliency today."

Eighth-grader Arjun Nageswaran, the Aptakisic team's captain, was honored as an all-star for correctly answering 71 tossup questions in the preliminary rounds, tournament officials said. The other three team members were eighth-graders Daniel Ding, David Lee and Ram Potham.

During the quiz bowl, middle school students are asked curriculum-based questions about literature, art, science, math and history, officials said. Questions also cover current events, sports, music and popular culture.

Aptakisic qualified for the playoffs with a 6-2 record in the preliminary rounds of the tournament, officials said. The team played 17 games, including two against other Illinois schools.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account