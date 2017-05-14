Breaking News Bar
 
5/14/2017

Marengo police: Officer shot juvenile who pointed gun

Lauren Rohr
 
 

A Marengo police officer is on administrative leave after he shot a juvenile who pointed a gun at him Saturday night, authorities said Sunday. The officer was among those responding about 11:05 p.m. to reports of suspicious activity in the 800 block of East Prairie Street, according to a news release from Marengo police.

When they arrived, an armed juvenile confronted them and pointed a firearm at the officer, authorities said. The officer then fired his weapon and hit the juvenile, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The juvenile's identity and condition were not available Sunday.

The officer, who has been with the Marengo Police Department for more than 10 years, was placed on leave in accordance with the department's policy, authorities said. The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team and the sheriff's office are investigating.

