Chicago man who died in Buffalo Grove crash identified

A Chicago man who died Saturday from injuries suffered in a three-car crash after fleeing Buffalo Grove police was identified Sunday as 23-year-old Telvin Burnett.

The crash, which closed a portion of Lake-Cook Road just east of Route 53 for much of the day, followed a domestic disturbance between Burnett and a former girlfriend at her mother's house on Auburn Lane, police said. Shortly after hearing suspected gunshots and breaking glass coming from the house about 10:20 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a man drive off in a red sedan.

A Buffalo Grove police officer spotted a red Toyota Corolla, turned on the emergency lights and siren and began following the car west on Lake-Cook Road with the intention of pulling it over, Deputy Chief Michael Szos said. The officer was about a football field away when the crash occurred after the Toyota crossed the Wilke Road intersection.

Burnett was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he died at 1:48 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. The other two drivers were also hospitalized, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

No additional information was available Sunday, Buffalo Grove police said.