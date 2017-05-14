Carol Stream residents, businesses to honor officers for National Police Week

The funeral procession for Bloomingdale police officer Raymond Murrell inspired Jennifer Rawls to pay tribute to police in Carol Stream. Mark Black | Staff Photographer, January 2017

Jennifer Rawls cried not just because a young man had died.

Her eyes filled with tears because police seemed to come from all over Illinois for the funeral procession of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell on that overcast January afternoon.

The Carol Stream business owner happened to be driving home for lunch when she was stopped by the long, slow-moving line of squad cars at Kuhn Road and North Avenue, near the church where funeral services were held for the 27-year-old officer who had died in a one-car crash while responding to a call.

A few nights later, Rawls couldn't sleep as the solemn image kept rolling through her mind.

"We honor our fallen men and women, but why can't we show them our support while people are here?" Rawls thought.

And that became the idea behind "Light Up Our Town," a tribute to the Carol Stream department during National Police Week.

Starting Monday, residents across town will flip on blue porch lights as a way to say thank you to the men and women who protect them.

Rawls also has arranged for Carol Stream restaurants to deliver meals -- lunch and dinner -- to police officers throughout the week. Augustino's Rock and Roll Deli, RoccoVino's Italian Restaurant, Jewel, Wingstop and Rosati's Pizza all are donating food.

"As soon as I presented them with the idea, they were all on board," the 38-year-old mom of two said. "They didn't even ask for payment."

Rawls created fliers through her business, Professional Mailing & Printing Services, to encourage neighbors to replace their porch light with blue bulbs and wrap blue ribbons around trees.

Lowe's so far has sold more than 900 bulbs at a discounted price, Rawls said.

A fundraiser in Carol Stream Elementary District 93 also sold the bulbs and collected $940 for police foundations in the district. A portion of the funds will support the Carol Stream police department's youth programs.

As Rawls enlisted schools and businesses, she met with Deputy Chief John Jungers about the show of appreciation. He suggested "Light Up Our Town" coincide with National Police Week, an annual recognition of line-of-duty deaths.

"We often deal with the worst part of society," Jungers said. "It's rare for somebody to step up like she has and take the initiative."

Jungers is traveling to Washington, D.C., and won't be on hand when the restaurants bring meals to Carol Stream's temporary village hall off North Avenue.

Police last week moved out of their headquarters at the Gary Avenue municipal complex ahead of a major reconstruction. Some department operations also are using a space in the Glendale Heights Civic Center.

Jungers and a small group of Carol Stream cops will join thousands in D.C. this week to pay homage to the 394 officers whose names will be etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this year. Of that tally, 143 were killed in 2016.

Bloomingdale Chief Frank Giammarese has submitted an application to have Murrell added to the memorial. He anticipates the Addison native's name will be dedicated during ceremonies in May 2018.

Murrell was killed Jan. 19 when his police SUV crashed into a pole and utility box at Army Trail Road and Cardinal Avenue. He was responding on wet and slippery streets to a reported retail theft at a business. His funeral drew more than 1,000 mourners.

"I couldn't believe how many officers came together for it," Rawls said.

She's equally amazed at how the community has embraced the "Light Up Our Town" campaign.

"It's been overwhelming," she said.