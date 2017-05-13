Police: Teen arrested in Palatine shooting

hello

Diego Garcia-Cordero, 16, is charged as an adult in a shooting that wounded two teens outside a condominium clubhouse Friday in Palatine, police said.

A 16-year-old Palatine man has been arrested and charged as an adult in a Friday shooting that wounded two teens outside a condominium complex clubhouse, police said today in a news release.

Diego Garcia-Cordero, of the 0-10 block of Dundee Quarter, faces three counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, police said in the release. He was transferred to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center in Chicago to await a bond hearing, the release stated.

Police were called to the Randville Condominium clubhouse on the 100 block of Randville Drive about 11 a.m. Friday on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two male victims had been shot in the legs, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Both were treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, and were said to be in stable condition, police said Friday.

Police said the shooting was isolated and described it as gang-related.

A large police presence was at the scene, and local schools were put on soft lockdown. All schools resumed normal operations with 2½ hours.

According to a witness who did not want to be identified, two teenage boys standing in front of the clubhouse were approached by five people described as being of high school age -- three girls and two boys -- wearing backpacks.

The witness reported hearing five to six gunshots in rapid succession and heard someone scream for help. After the shooting, the five ran east toward Palatine High School.