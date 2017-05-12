Schaumburg public works open house May 20

The village of Schaumburg is inviting the public to attend its free Engineering & Public Works Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at 714 S. Plum Grove Road.

Visitors will be offered a unique experience that allows residents and children to get a behind-the-scenes look at what skills, tools and equipment are required to maintain the village's infrastructure.

The event will include touch-a-truck, equipment displays, informational booths, demonstrations, free giveaways, snacks and more.

Grill Chasers food truck will also be on site offering food for purchase.

For more information, dial 311 in Schaumburg or (847) 895-4500 outside of Schaumburg.