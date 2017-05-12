Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/12/2017 1:51 PM

Schaumburg public works open house May 20

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Submitted by village of Schaumburg

The village of Schaumburg is inviting the public to attend its free Engineering & Public Works Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at 714 S. Plum Grove Road.

Visitors will be offered a unique experience that allows residents and children to get a behind-the-scenes look at what skills, tools and equipment are required to maintain the village's infrastructure.

The event will include touch-a-truck, equipment displays, informational booths, demonstrations, free giveaways, snacks and more.

Grill Chasers food truck will also be on site offering food for purchase.

For more information, dial 311 in Schaumburg or (847) 895-4500 outside of Schaumburg.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account