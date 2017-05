Police investigating two teens shot in Palatine

An aerial image of the scene in Palatine where two teens were shot Friday. Photo courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Palatine police are investigating the shooting of two teens outside a clubhouse on the 1100 block of Randville Drive.

A large police presence was at the scene late Friday morning and local schools were on soft lockdown. According to ABC 7, police said two teenagers were shot outside a clubhouse and sustained nonlife threatening injuries.

Police were not immediately available to provide details.

More information will be provided as it is becomes available.