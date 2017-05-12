Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/12/2017 11:50 AM

Hoffman Estates mother charged with trying to kill her two young children

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Tracy F. Johnson

    Tracy F. Johnson

  • Hoffman Estates police have arrested a 38-year-old mother for trying to kill her two young children.

      Hoffman Estates police have arrested a 38-year-old mother for trying to kill her two young children.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer, 2010

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with trying to kill her two young children through the use of natural gas in their Hoffman Estates apartment, police said today.

Tracy F. Johnson, of the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue, will appear at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows today for a bond hearing on two counts of attempted homicide.

Investigators determined Johnson had tried to kill her 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son by asphyxiation before trying to kill herself.

Hoffman Estates officers, responding to a well-being check at the family's apartment at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, found the door blocked but were able to gain entry.

They found Johnson unresponsive on the floor and smelled a strong odor of natural gas.

Immediately after calling the Hoffman Estates Fire Department, the officers also found the children in the apartment. All were taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. No information on their conditions was provided.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account