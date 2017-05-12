Hoffman Estates mother charged with trying to kill her two young children

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with trying to kill her two young children through the use of natural gas in their Hoffman Estates apartment, police said today.

Tracy F. Johnson, of the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue, will appear at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows today for a bond hearing on two counts of attempted homicide.

Investigators determined Johnson had tried to kill her 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son by asphyxiation before trying to kill herself.

Hoffman Estates officers, responding to a well-being check at the family's apartment at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, found the door blocked but were able to gain entry.

They found Johnson unresponsive on the floor and smelled a strong odor of natural gas.

Immediately after calling the Hoffman Estates Fire Department, the officers also found the children in the apartment. All were taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. No information on their conditions was provided.