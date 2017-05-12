Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 5/12/2017 4:20 PM

Fire damages Round Lake Beach house

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

A house on the 2000 block of Apache Trail in Round Lake Beach sustained significant damage from a Thursday night fire, authorities said.

Firefighters from the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District were called by a neighbor at 9:30 p.m. after heavy fire was seen coming from the rear of the house, Batallion Chief Tony Carraro said.

Carraro said the resident was not in the house when the fire was discovered.

Fire officials called in a mutual aid box alarm to bring in firefighters from neighboring districts to help battle the blaze.

The fire was under control at 10:15 p.m., and the mutual aid alarm was silenced at 11:29 p.m., Carraro said.

The cause is under investigation, Carraro said. The cost of the damage to the house is unknown.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account