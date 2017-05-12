Fire damages Round Lake Beach house

A house on the 2000 block of Apache Trail in Round Lake Beach sustained significant damage from a Thursday night fire, authorities said.

Firefighters from the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District were called by a neighbor at 9:30 p.m. after heavy fire was seen coming from the rear of the house, Batallion Chief Tony Carraro said.

Carraro said the resident was not in the house when the fire was discovered.

Fire officials called in a mutual aid box alarm to bring in firefighters from neighboring districts to help battle the blaze.

The fire was under control at 10:15 p.m., and the mutual aid alarm was silenced at 11:29 p.m., Carraro said.

The cause is under investigation, Carraro said. The cost of the damage to the house is unknown.