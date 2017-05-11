Breaking News Bar
 
Palatine molestation suspect held on $3 million bail

  • Jose Guerrero-Martinez

    Jose Guerrero-Martinez

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

A Palatine man was ordered held on $3 million bail on charges he sexually abused a young girl over three years.

Jose Guerrero-Martinez, 36, was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault, a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Guerrero-Martinez began sexually abusing the girl in 2014 when she was about 10 years old.

He threatened her and struck her with a ruler when she refused to follow his instructions, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney David Mennie.

He also showed her pornography, Mennie said.

Guerrero-Martinez attempted to assault the girl, now 14, on April 27, but she refused and told her mother and aunt, Mennie said. Guerrero-Martinez, who has no criminal background, next appears in court on June 1.

