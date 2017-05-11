Missing Schaumburg woman's body found inside submerged car

Police near Bourbonnais Thursday morning where a car containing the body of a woman matching the description of missing Schaumburg resident Sheila Khalili was pulled from a pond along Route 57. Photo courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A submerged vehicle containing the body of a woman matching the description of missing Schaumburg resident Sheila Khalili has been found in a retention pond along Interstate 57, police said today.

At 3:30 a.m. Thursday, a Kankankee County deputy was searching the shoulder area of I-57 when he located a white side view mirror and a front bumper with Illinois license plate Z750932 attached near mile marker 317, Schaumburg police said.

Divers searched a retention pond along the east side of the road and recovered a vehicle with the deceased woman inside.

The preliminary investigation has indicated a one-vehicle fatal accident occurred, police said.

Though that investigation and an autopsy are still under way, Khalili's family members say they are grateful for the closure this morning's discovery has brought them, family friend and attorney Thomas Glasgow said.

He made a statement on behalf of the family Thursday.

"The family of Sheila Khalili extends their deepest thanks to the efforts of law enforcement, the media, Olivet Nazarene University as well as the many friends and relatives that contributed their time and efforts to the search for the recovery of Sheila," Glasgow said. "The location of the car and the recovery of Sheila's body gives the family closure and they understand that without the help of law enforcement, the media and the public, they would never have closure in her disappearance."

Later at a news conference, he said as much as the family held out hope she would be found safe, they found some relief that foul play was not involved.

"They are extremely sad, but also relieved they had the ability to find their sister and their daughter," Glasgow said.

Had it not been for the debris found on the side of the road, he added, it may have taken years -- if ever -- for the car to be found. There were indications at the scene the debris may have been caused by the car striking a tree as it slid across the roadway toward the pond, Glasgow said.

Illinois State Police are continuing the accident investigation, while the Kankakee County Coronor began an autopsy at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Khalili's family members were on their way to Bourbonnais to help positively identify the body that had been in the water for six days, Glasgow said. There was some question of whether that would be done with DNA, dental records or a visual confirmation.

Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said the accident scene is in a construction zone with traffic barrels just north of where a new interchange is being built between I-57 and Bourbonnais Parkway.

Though there are visible tire marks leading to the retention pond, part of the accident reconstruction will be to determine if they're from Khalili's vehicle or were caused earlier, Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Matt Boerwinkle said.

The investigation is at too early a stage to speculate what caused the debris to be found outside the retention pond where the car was found, he added.

Khalili disappeared while out celebrating completion of the last of her final exams at Olivet Nazarene University's nursing school in Bourbonnais last week.

Contrary to his prior understanding, Glasgow said she had just finished the third year of a four-year program, but was already working on getting her Certified Nursing Assistant license.

She left her family's Schaumburg house at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4 to visit friends in Bloomingdale, Glasgow said. After spending most of the day with them, she got a call from other friends in Bradley, near Bourbonnais, asking her to come and stay with them.

The last recorded site of her I-PASS transponder was exiting the I-294 tollway onto I-57 toward Bourbonnais. She also sent a text about 1:50 a.m. Friday, May 5, to tell her friends she had made it that far.

Then, after a day of frequent texting, all communication stopped. The last place her cellphone signal was detected was near Bourbonnais.

Khalili's friends in Bradley waited up for her until 5 a.m., growing increasingly worried, Glasgow said.

Her distraught family offered $20,000 for information leading to her safe return. But remaining out of contact with all her close relatives was so out of character for her that they had initially suspected foul play, Glasgow said.

Before the discovery of her car early Thursday, no other explanation seemed apparent, he added.