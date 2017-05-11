Judge bars texts, emails between Gliniewicz and wife

hello

Text and email messages between disgraced Fox Lake police Lt. Joseph Gliniewicz and his wife will not be admissible when she goes trial on charges she helped him steal thousands from a youth program, a Lake County judge ruled Thursday.

The decision puts a tougher burden on prosecutors who allege Melodie Gliniewicz took part in her deceased husband's scheme to embezzle from the Fox Lake Police Explorer program.

Melodie Gliniewicz, 52, of Antioch Township, faces charges of unlawful use of charitable funds, conspiracy, and money laundering stemming from the allegations. She has pleaded not guilty.

Also Thursday, Judge James Booras continued a hearing on Melodie Gliniewicz's bid to have the charges dismissed on claims they are unconstitutionally vague. That hearing will resume June 13.

The allegations against the couple surfaced in the months after Joseph Gliniewicz was found shot to death Sept. 1, 2015, in a secluded area of Fox Lake. Investigators initially believed the veteran officer had been killed in the line of duty. However, authorities later revealed he had killed himself and made it appear as if he'd been murdered in an attempt to prevent disclosure of his crimes.