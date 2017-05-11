Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/11/2017 7:18 PM

Howland running again in 6th Congressional District

  Amanda Howland

Amanda Howland officially launched another campaign Thursday to try to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam in the 6th Congressional District.

The Lake Zurich resident, who lost to Roskam in the 2016 general election, joins a number of Democrats vying to be the party's nominee in 2018, including: former Naperville School District 203 board member Suzyn Price, congressional aide Carole Cheney of Aurora, and Kelly Mazeski, a Barrington Hills plan commissioner.

Howland is a two-term trustee at the College of Lake County. She is an attorney and a former special education teacher and administrator.

