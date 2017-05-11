Body believed to be missing Schaumburg woman found in submerged vehicle

hello

A submerged vehicle containing the body of a woman matching the description of missing Schaumburg resident Sheila Khalili has been found in a retention pond along Route 57, police said today.

At 3:30 a.m. Thursday, a Kankankee County deputy was searching the shoulder area of Route 57 when he located a white side view mirror and a front bumper with Illinois license plate Z750932 attached near mile marker 317, Schaumburg police said.

Divers searched a retention pond along the east side of the road and recovered a vehicle with the deceased woman inside.

The preliminary investigation has indicated a one-vehicle fatal accident occurred, police said.

Though that investigation and an autopsy are still under way, Khalili's family members say they are grateful for the closure this morning's discovery has brought them, family friend and attorney Thomas Glasgow said.

He released a statement on behalf of the family Thursday.

"The family of Sheila Khalili extends their deepest thanks to the efforts of law enforcement, the media, Olivet Nazarene University as well as the many friends and relatives that contributed their time and efforts to the search for the recovery of Sheila," the statement said. "The location of the care and the recovery of Sheila's body gives the family closure and they understand that without the help of law enforcement, the media and the public, they would never have closure in her disappearance."

Illinois State Police are continuing the accident investigation, while the Kankakee County Coronor began an autopsy at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Khalili disappeared while out celebrating completion of the last of her final exams at Olivet Nazarene University's nursing school in Bourbonnais last week.

She left her family's Schaumburg house at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4 to visit friends in Bloomingdale, Glasgow said.

After spending most of the rest of the day with them, she got a call from other friends in Bradley, near Bourbonnais, asking her to come and stay with them.

The last recorded site of her I-PASS transponder was exiting the I-294 tollway onto Route 57 toward Bourbonnais. She also sent a text about 1:50 a.m. Friday, May 5, to tell her friends she had made it that far.

Then, after a day of frequent texting, all communication stopped. The last place her cellphone signal was detected was near Bourbonnais.

Khalili's friends in Bradley waited up for her until 5 a.m., growing increasingly worried, Glasgow said.

Her distraught family offered $20,000 for information leading to her safe return. But remaining out of contact with all her close relatives was so out of character for her that they had initially suspected foul play, Glasgow said.