updated: 5/10/2017 1:34 PM

Police stop kidnapping in Prospect Heights; search underway for suspects

Prospect Heights police are searching for four men who tried to kidnap a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives saw four men beating a 20-year-old Belvidere man and attempting to put him into the back of their black Chevrolet Equinox about 5 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Apple Drive and Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

The detectives approached the Equinox and identified themselves as police officers, prompting the men to jump into the SUV. A detective stepped in front of the vehicle, but the driver accelerated forward. The officer was able to avoid being hit.

Detectives called patrol officers, who attempted to stop the SUV before discontinuing the chase, police said. The vehicle was last seen on Wolf Road.

The police department believes the beating and attempted kidnapping could be gang related. Investigators are gathering video surveillance and other information.

Neither the detective nor the 20-year-old man were injured, Police Chief Al Steffen said.

"This is one of those situations that could've went the other way," Steffen said.

