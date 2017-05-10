Man arrested in 2016 shooting on I-290 near Elmhurst

A 23-year-old Frankfort man has been arrested in connection with an expressway shooting last October on eastbound I-290 near Elmhurst, state police said Wednesday.

Allante James Sewell was taken into custody Tuesday by Will County sheriff's deputies on unrelated charges and is being held in Will County jail, authorities said. Upon his release, he'll be taken to DuPage County jail to be arraigned on the aggravated discharge of a firearm charge.

State police said they responded around 8:30 p.m. on Halloween to a reported shooting on I-290 at North Avenue. The victim told troopers he was driving home when a vehicle pulled next to his and a man riding in the passenger seat rolled down the window and fired two rounds from a semiautomatic handgun.

One bullet struck the driver's side door of the victim's vehicle and the second was not found.

The victim said he followed the suspect for a short period before pulling over and calling 911.

State police said they worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and identified Sewell as a suspect.

A warrant was issued April 18 for Sewell's arrest through the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.