Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/10/2017 8:58 AM

District 205 names two new principals

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Tim Riordan

    Tim Riordan

  • Heidi Thomas

    Heidi Thomas

 
Robert Sanchez
 
 

Two elementary schools in Elmhurst Unit District 205 will have new principals in the fall.

Tim Riordan, the assistant principal at Hawthorne Elementary School, has been picked to become the school's next principal. He will replace Nikki Tammaru, who is poised to become District 205's new director of literacy.

Heidi Thomas has been chosen to become the next principal of Field Elementary School. She will replace Tammy Poole, who has taken a job with another district.

Thomas and Riordan will start their new jobs on Aug. 1 and each will receive a salary of $111,274.

After the school board unanimously approved their hirings, the district released a statement where Superintendent David Moyer praised both Riordan and Thomas.

Riordan came to District 205 last year from East Maine School District 63, where he taught at Melzer Elementary School for four years. He also served as an administrative intern and the facilitator of Melzer's Building Leadership Team from 2014 to 2016.

"I have enjoyed my first year at Hawthorne, and I am fortunate that I get to continue to work with a dedicated staff, amazing students and supportive families," Riordan said in a statement. "We made great progress this year, and I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure the progress continues."

Riordan has a bachelor's in education from Northern Illinois University and a master's in education organization and leadership from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana.

Thomas is coming to District 205 from Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59, where she has been an assistant principal at Rupley Elementary School for three years.

She previously was a classroom teacher at Forest View Elementary School in District 59 for 10 years. From 2001 to 2004, she taught fifth grade at Thompson Elementary School in Lake Villa School District 41.

Thomas said in a statement that she's "honored" to be chosen as the principal of Field.

"I look forward to collaborating with the talented and committed staff, supportive parents, and empowering our students for success as we keep our mission at the forefront of all we do," she said.

Thomas holds a degree in elementary education from Illinois State University, a Master of Arts in curriculum and instruction from Chicago's Concordia University, and a master's degree in school leadership from Concordia.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account