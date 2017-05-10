District 205 names two new principals

Two elementary schools in Elmhurst Unit District 205 will have new principals in the fall.

Tim Riordan, the assistant principal at Hawthorne Elementary School, has been picked to become the school's next principal. He will replace Nikki Tammaru, who is poised to become District 205's new director of literacy.

Heidi Thomas has been chosen to become the next principal of Field Elementary School. She will replace Tammy Poole, who has taken a job with another district.

Thomas and Riordan will start their new jobs on Aug. 1 and each will receive a salary of $111,274.

After the school board unanimously approved their hirings, the district released a statement where Superintendent David Moyer praised both Riordan and Thomas.

Riordan came to District 205 last year from East Maine School District 63, where he taught at Melzer Elementary School for four years. He also served as an administrative intern and the facilitator of Melzer's Building Leadership Team from 2014 to 2016.

"I have enjoyed my first year at Hawthorne, and I am fortunate that I get to continue to work with a dedicated staff, amazing students and supportive families," Riordan said in a statement. "We made great progress this year, and I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure the progress continues."

Riordan has a bachelor's in education from Northern Illinois University and a master's in education organization and leadership from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana.

Thomas is coming to District 205 from Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59, where she has been an assistant principal at Rupley Elementary School for three years.

She previously was a classroom teacher at Forest View Elementary School in District 59 for 10 years. From 2001 to 2004, she taught fifth grade at Thompson Elementary School in Lake Villa School District 41.

Thomas said in a statement that she's "honored" to be chosen as the principal of Field.

"I look forward to collaborating with the talented and committed staff, supportive parents, and empowering our students for success as we keep our mission at the forefront of all we do," she said.

Thomas holds a degree in elementary education from Illinois State University, a Master of Arts in curriculum and instruction from Chicago's Concordia University, and a master's degree in school leadership from Concordia.