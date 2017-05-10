Breaking News Bar
 
Bartlett police cite driver in fatal head-on crash

Eric Peterson
 
 

Bartlett police have cited a 27-year-old Bartlett woman for failing to yield while turning left before a fatal head-on collision between two other vehicles April 7.

Angelika E. Rol Vel Rul received the citation after completion of the police investigation of a collision between a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck and a large box truck that killed a 17-year-old Chicago girl in the pickup's back seat.

Police determined Rol Vel Rul had been driving a 2011 Toyota Camry north on Route 59 when she failed to yield while turning left onto westbound West Bartlett Road.

That caused the pickup truck traveling south on Route 59 to cross into the northbound lanes and collide with the box truck.

Susanna Kaleta of Chicago, a passenger in the pickup truck, was taken to St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates where she died, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Both truck drivers and the front-seat passenger of the pickup were hospitalized for serious injuries. All occupants had been wearing seat belts.

Rol Vel Rul is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, May 24 at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

