Reward offered in Schaumburg woman's disappearance

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return of Sheila Khalili, a Schaumburg woman who is missing, ABC 7 reported.

The Khalili family and Olivet Nazarene University, where Sheila Khalili was studying nursing, are offering the reward.

She was expected to return to her family home in Schaumburg Friday but never made it. She was last seen driving a 2016 white Toyota Corolla with Illinois registration Z750932.

"It's as if she was yanked off the face of the earth," said Tom Glasgow, family attorney, told ABC 7.

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

"We haven't had any communication with her. She hasn't used her cellphone, her iPass, her car is missing, no bank transactions," her brother Farsheed Khalili told ABC 7. "We're just hoping to come across the car. How does a car just go missing?"

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or call the Schaumburg Police Department at (847) 882-3534.