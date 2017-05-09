Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/9/2017 8:32 PM

Police await FBI lab results in Hinsdale murder

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Police continue to investigate the murder of a Hinsdale woman as they await for FBI lab results, Hinsdale officials announced Tuesday.

Andrea Urban's body was found Thursday in her home on Town Place. Authorities said she died from consistent with multiple blunt force trauma

"Identifying the person or persons responsible for Ms. Urban's homicide is our number one priority," Hinsdale Police Chief Kevin Simpson said. "We continue to follow up on tips, pursue new leads and are eager to see the results of analysis of physical and computer evidence that we submitted to experts for their review."

Physical evidence collected from Urban's home has been submitted to the DuPage County crime lab for testing. Investigators have also submitted a number of Urban's electronic devices to the FBI and asked that their results be given top priority.

Hinsdale police said residents should take their normal precautions to keep their homes and families safe.

Anyone with information about Urban's death should call the Hinsdale Police Department at (630) 769-7070.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account