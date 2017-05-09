Police await FBI lab results in Hinsdale murder

Police continue to investigate the murder of a Hinsdale woman as they await for FBI lab results, Hinsdale officials announced Tuesday.

Andrea Urban's body was found Thursday in her home on Town Place. Authorities said she died from consistent with multiple blunt force trauma

"Identifying the person or persons responsible for Ms. Urban's homicide is our number one priority," Hinsdale Police Chief Kevin Simpson said. "We continue to follow up on tips, pursue new leads and are eager to see the results of analysis of physical and computer evidence that we submitted to experts for their review."

Physical evidence collected from Urban's home has been submitted to the DuPage County crime lab for testing. Investigators have also submitted a number of Urban's electronic devices to the FBI and asked that their results be given top priority.

Hinsdale police said residents should take their normal precautions to keep their homes and families safe.

Anyone with information about Urban's death should call the Hinsdale Police Department at (630) 769-7070.