Funeral set for Pingree Grove teen killed in car crash

Funeral services will be Thursday for Pingree Grove teen Brianna Soto, who died last week from injuries suffered in a car crash.

Authorities have said distracted driving played a role in the May 4 crash that killed the 17-year-old Hampshire High School junior. Five other teenagers were injured in the crash, which occurred about 8:20 p.m. along Dietrich Road between Route 20 and Brier Hill Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township.

Soto was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla east on Dietrich Road, and was about to go over the crest of a hill, when the car crossed the centerline and went partially into the westbound lane and struck a 2005 Ford sport utility vehicle, authorities said.

Both vehicles rolled over. Soto was pronounced dead at Centegra Hospital in Huntley. McHenry County Coroner Anne Majewski said an autopsy revealed the cause of death as blunt trauma to the head and abdomen.

Another teenager who was a passenger in the Toyota and four teenagers in the Ford were treated for minor injuries at Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

Family members question a statement by police that Brianna was on her phone when the crash happened.

"There are so many unanswered questions as to what happened and how, the family is looking for those answers and also asking if anyone has any info to please come out and speak," read a statement on a GoFundMe page set up for Brianna's funeral and legal expenses.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the page had collected $1,800 in donations toward a $10,000 goal.

Brianna is survived by her parents, Edgar Soto and Michelle Pichardo, sisters, Makayla, Isabella, and Vanessa, and brother, Angelo. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at DeFiore Jorgensen Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley.

"She had her own style, she loved makeup, clothes and was very trendy but most importantly, loved her mom, dad, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends as she was greatly loved and will be missed by many," read a statement on the GoFundMe page.