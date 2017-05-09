District 54 foundation taps business community for help

Searching for productive volunteers and major monetary donations, the charitable foundation supporting Illinois' largest elementary school district is turning to the powerful business community with which it shares Schaumburg Township.

Representatives of the District 54 Education Foundation asked members of the Schaumburg Business Association for their help in these two areas at a breakfast gathering Tuesday in Schaumburg.

Foundation Chairman Tom Manzardo told the assembled business leaders the 15,000 students of Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 could see their lives changed immeasurably for the better with their help.

"We fulfill needs your hard-earned tax dollars don't cover," Manzardo said.

Despite the proximity of many large corporations in Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates, 30 percent of the district's students come from families that earn less than $32,000 per year, he said.

And while 22 percent of the students are on the federally funded lunch program, the foundation has set the challenge of making sure breakfast is available at all 28 district schools.

"We're not the only community with that need, but this is our community," Manzardo said. "Can you imagine trying to live in this community making less than $32,000 for a family of four?"

The Food 4 Thought program aims to consistently provide breakfast for every student in need at a yearly cost of $280,000.

Donations are sought in various increments depending on an individual or business' ability. These range from $1 per day per student to $200 per year per student, or $10,000 per year per school.

But the foundation also raises money for academic programs and training camps for various activities.

Apart from willing donors writing checks for these needs, the foundation has two main fundraisers each year.

The first is this year's golf outing set for Monday, June 12. It raised $28,000 last year.

The other is a $5 car parking service and food vendor booth at Schaumburg's Septemberfest each Labor Day weekend.

But the year-round volunteerism of community members is a major key to the foundation's success, Vice Chair Daryl Saylor said.

"When you get up in the morning, you have to make a difference in people's lives -- a positive change," Saylor said. "That's what I'm here for."

Would-be volunteers or donors can contact the foundation at d54foundation.com.